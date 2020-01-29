Latest Utah news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MST

Regional News

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-UTAH

Utah medical marijuana program on track, starting small

Associated Press (AP) — Utah’s medical marijuana program is expected to launch on schedule in a few weeks, though it’s likely to start small. Health officials said Wednesday that one or two dispensaries will open in early March, when people can begin getting patient cards that will allow them to legally buy the drug in the state. They will need a doctor’s recommendation to get a card. That may be a challenge because few medical providers have so far shown an interest in getting certified to recommend the drug. Health officials are working to reassure doctors the drug is safe ahead of the roll out.

AP-US-BIODIESEL-POLYGAMY-FRAUD

Polygamy, fraud and luxury cars on tap in Utah trial

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Openings arguments are set for this week in Utah for a California businessman who prosecutors accuse of being a key figure in a $511 million tax credit scheme. Prosecutors say the scheme was carried out by two executives of a Salt Lake City biodiesel company linked to a polygamous group. The men from the polygamous group pleaded guilty last year to money fraud and other charges and are expected to testify against Lev Aslan Dermen. He has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts, including money laundering. One of Dermen’s attorneys is Mark Geragos, who has represented actress Winona Ryder and singer Michael Jackson.

TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-ROMNEY

Fight over Bolton gives Romney a chance for Senate clout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Impeachment is giving Sen. Mitt Romney a big moment, again. He’s defying Republican leaders at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial by insisting on witnesses, specifically former national security adviser John Bolton. The Utah senator was the 2012 GOP presidential nominee and is now a back-row Senate freshman. He may yet get his way on witnesses. On Tuesday night, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans that he doesn’t have the votes to block the drive for new testimony. Some Republicans want Romney to become an independent GOP voice in the Senate. But Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler says Romney “wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander” Trump.

TAX OVERHAUL-UTAH

Utah leaders repeal tax reform amid criticism

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah leaders have repealed a tax reform package that came under widespread criticism. The Deseret News reports that the state Legislature’s vote came Tuesday after a report from state elections officials that enough voter signatures had been verified to put a citizens referendum seeking to repeal the tax reform on the November ballot. The tax reform package included reducing income taxes while raising sales taxes on food, gas and some services. But many Utah residents opposed it. The repeal was signed by Republican Gov. Gary Herbert.

UNIVERSITY EMPLOYEE THEFT-SENTENCING

Ex-Utah college dean pleads guilty to financial misconduct

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A former associate dean from Utah Valley University has pleaded guilty to communications fraud one week after his wife was sentenced to county jail for stealing more than $380,000 from the university. The Daily Herald reported Tuesday that 47-year-old Phil Clegg accepted a plea deal in exchange for a guilty plea to two felony counts and avoid serving zero to five years in prison for each charge. Prosecutors say Clegg was ordered to pay $64,000 in restitution and complete 120 hours of community service. Authorities say Clegg and his wife Jennifer Clegg used the money to pay for travel expenses and a private theater business.

MINI STATUE REPLICA-LEGISLATOR

Replica statue of first Utah woman senator goes on display

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A miniature replica of a statue to honor a groundbreaking state senator has gone on display at the Utah Legislature. The Salt Lake Tribune reports the replica at the state Capitol building is a preview of a statue of Sen. Martha Hughes Cannon, who became the first woman in the nation elected to a state Senate in 1896. The full statue by Utah sculptor Ben Hammond is scheduled to be placed in National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. The August installation will be part of the 100th anniversary celebration of the 19th Amendment, which granted equal voting rights to women.