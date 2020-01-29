Regional News

Associated Press Utah Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 29.

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 29 8:00 AM ULCT host students for ‘Local Officials Day at the Legislature’ – Utah League of Cities and Towns host 500 students representing Utah youth councils as part of ‘Local Officials Day at the Legislature’. Activities include workshops and an issues discussion at the Utah State Capitol (9:00 AM CST), followed by a luncheon with Utah mayors, council members, and state legislators at the Salt Palace Convention Center (12:30 PM CST). Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson and Senate President Stuart Adams deliver remarks

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Weblinks: http://www.ulct.org/

Contacts: Susan Wood, Utah League of Cities and Towns, swood@ulct.org, 1 801 328 1601 x 5, 1 801 520 8886

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 29 9:15 AM Utah Speaker of the House Brad Wilson holds media availability

Location: Utah State Capitol Building, 350 State St, Salt Lake City, UT

Weblinks: http://www.le.utah.gov/house2/index.html

Contacts: Jon Ammons, Utah House of Representatives, jammons@le.utah.gov, 1 801 380 1018

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 29 10:00 AM Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind visit the state capitol for annual ‘Day on the Hill’ event

Location: Utah State Capitol, 350 State St, Salt Lake City, UT

Weblinks: http://www.usdb.org/

Contacts: Susan Thomas , Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, susant@usdb.org, 1 801 889 6964

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 29 12:00 PM Utah Lt. Gov. Cox’s public schedule – Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox meets with the Women’s State Legislative Council of Utah, State Capitol, Salt Lake City (12:00 PM MST); attends Utah Chapter of the American Concrete Pavement Association Annual Conference in Salt Lake City (12:45 PM MST); and attends State of the State address, State Capitol (6:30 PM MST)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Weblinks: http://www.utah.gov, https://twitter.com/UtahGov

Contacts: Brooke Scheffler, State of Utah, bscheffler@utah.gov, 1 801 674 0132

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 29 2:00 PM New bighorn sheep herd released at Antelope Island State Park – Division of Wildlife Resources and and Utah State Parks release a new bighorn sheep herd at Antelope Island State Park. The sheep were captured from a healthy herd in Montana

Location: Frary Peak Trailhead Rd, UT

Weblinks: http://wildlife.utah.gov/, https://twitter.com/UtahDWR

Contacts: Faith Jolley, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, fjolley@utah.gov, 1 385 266 2640

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 29 6:30 PM Utah Governor Gary Herbert delivers 2020 State of the State address

Location: Utah State Capitol Building, 350 State St, Salt Lake City, UT

Weblinks: http://www.utah.gov, https://twitter.com/UtahGov

Contacts: Brooke Scheffler, State of Utah, bscheffler@utah.gov, 1 801 674 0132

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 29 Sundance Film Festival continues – 2020 Sundance Film Festival continues with repeat screenings of films that have received their world premieres at the festival so far, including Eliza Hittman’s drama ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’, about a pair of teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania who travel to New York to seek out medical help after an unintended pregnancy, starring Sidney Flanigan Talia Ryder, Theodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold and Sharon Van Etten; Ekwa Msangi’s drama about a family who are reunited after 17 years, ‘Farewell Amor’, starring Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jah and Jayme Lawson; and Angel Manuel Soto’s drama ‘Charm City Kings’, about a young boy who joins a dirt bike gang in Baltimore, starring Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Will Catlett and rapper Meek Mill in his film debut

Location: Park City, UT

Weblinks: http://www.sundance.org/festival, https://twitter.com/sundancefest, #Sundance

Contacts: Sundance Institute, press@sundance.org, 1 310 360 1981

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 30 – Friday, Jan. 31 7:00 AM Silicon Slopes Tech Summit – Silicon Slopes Tech Summit, with day one speakers including NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, JetBlue Airways and Azul Brazilian Airlines founder David Neeleman, former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon, and iHeartMedia CMO Gayle Troberman

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT

Weblinks: http://www.siliconslopessummit.com, https://twitter.com/siliconslopes

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 30 9:00 AM Utah Gov. Herbert’s public schedule – Utah Governor Gary Herbert meets with legislative leadership, Governor’s Office (9:00 AM MST); speaks at Utah Association of Counties Day on the Hill (10:35 AM MST); and meets with Consul General of Israel, Governor’s Office (2:00 PM MST)

Location: Utah State Capitol Building, 350 State St, Salt Lake City, UT

Weblinks: http://www.utah.gov, https://twitter.com/UtahGov

Contacts: Brooke Scheffler, State of Utah, bscheffler@utah.gov, 1 801 674 0132

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 30 9:00 AM Utah Lt. Gov. Cox’s public schedule – Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox meets with legislative leadership, Governor’s Office, State Capitol, Salt Lake City (9:00 AM MST); meets with state Rep. Steve Christiansen, Lt. Governor’s Office, State Capitol (11:00 AM MST); honors Consul General of Israel Dr Hillel Newman, Governor’s Office (2:00 PM MST); and attends ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ performance in Sandy (7:00 PM MST)

Weblinks: http://www.utah.gov, https://twitter.com/UtahGov

Contacts: Brooke Scheffler, State of Utah, bscheffler@utah.gov, 1 801 674 0132

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 30 Sundance Film Festival continues – 2020 Sundance Film Festival continues with the world premiere of Alexandre O. Philippe’s documentary ‘Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on ‘The Exorcist”, following his in-depth interview with Friedkin, exploring the making and influence behind his pioneering horror film

Location: Park City, UT

Weblinks: http://www.sundance.org/festival, https://twitter.com/sundancefest, #Sundance

Contacts: Sundance Institute, press@sundance.org, 1 310 360 1981

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jan. 31 9:00 AM Silicon Slopes Tech Summit continues with Mark Zuckerberg keynote – Silicon Slopes Tech Summit continues, with day two speakers including Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, AOL founder and Revolution CEO Steve Case, Larry H. Miller Group Chairwoman Gail Miller, Huntsman Cancer Institute CEO Mary Beckerle, Hubspot CEO Brian Halligan, DocuSign Chief Technology and Operations Officer Kirsten Wolberg, BambooHR CEO Brad Rencher, and Peek CEO Ruzwana Bashir * Agenda also includes a 2020 Utah gubernatorial candidate debate

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT

Weblinks: http://www.siliconslopessummit.com, https://twitter.com/siliconslopes

Zuckerberg speaks at 5:00 PM MST

——————–

Friday, Jan. 31 11:15 AM Utah Gov. Herbert’s public schedule – Utah Governor Gary Herbert meets with Ambassador of Rwanda (11:15 AM MST); and attends cabinet meeting (12:00 PM MST)

Location: Governor’s Office, State Capitol Building, 350 State St, Salt Lake City, UT

Weblinks: http://www.utah.gov, https://twitter.com/UtahGov

Contacts: Brooke Scheffler, State of Utah, bscheffler@utah.gov, 1 801 674 0132

——————–

Friday, Jan. 31 12:30 PM Utah Lt. Gov. Cox’s public schedule – Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox attends cabinet meeting, Governor’s Office (12:30 PM MST), and meets with staff, Lt. Governor’s Office (1:15 PM MST), both State Capitol, Salt Lake City; and attends Hunt Electric Annual Offsite Foreman Meeting 2020 in Salt Lake City (2:30 PM MST)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Weblinks: http://www.utah.gov, https://twitter.com/UtahGov

Contacts: Brooke Scheffler, State of Utah, bscheffler@utah.gov, 1 801 674 0132

——————–

Friday, Jan. 31 Sundance Film Festival continues – 2020 Sundance Film Festival continues with the world premiere of Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut ‘Falling’, following a conservative father who moves from his rural farm to live with his gay son’s family in Los Angeles, starring Mortensen alongside Lance Henriksen, Laura Linney and Hannah Gross. Further highlights include the special event screening of Natalie Johns’ music documentary ‘Max Ritcher’s Sleep’, following Max Ritcher’s ambitious live performance of his 2015 album ‘Sleep’ at an open-air concert in Los Angeles’ Grand Park

Location: Park City, UT

Weblinks: http://www.sundance.org/festival, https://twitter.com/sundancefest, #Sundance

Contacts: Sundance Institute, press@sundance.org, 1 310 360 1981