USGS reports magnitude-6.5 earthquake in western Nevada

Regional News

TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are checking for possible highway damage following a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in a remote area of western Nevada early Friday.

The U.S. Geological Service reported the the temblor was reported shortly after 4:00 a.m. local time about 35 miles west of Tonopah.

The quake was upgraded after being initially reported at 6.4-magnitude. Dozens of aftershocks were recorded in the next three hours, including two with estimated magnitudes of 4.9.

There were no immediate reports of injury, but part of U.S. 95 was closed as state troopers and sheriff’s deputies checked for possible damage.