Police: Boy, 9, dies after being left in hot car by staffer

AMERICAN FORK (AP) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was left inside a parked car by a worker at a Utah business providing services for people with developmental disabilities.

Police say the boy was in the care of Roost Services when he was left behind by a staff member on Wednesday.

The child had been left in the car for more than two hours when he was found unresponsive in the afternoon.

Temperatures reached up to 94 degrees that day amid a regional heatwave. Police are investigating the exact circumstances as well as possible criminal charges.