Butte County cancels school due to rapidly rising Flu cases

BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Butte County schools have canceled classes for the next week, due to the high number of flu cases.

The Butte County School District sent out the "urgent message" to parents through a Facebook post, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the post, 28% of the student body is out with an illness.

"After speaking with the health department about the high number of illnesses in our students and staff, I was told that influenza is rapidly rising in our area as well as RSV," writes the school district administration.

District leadership writes that custodians will be disinfecting and airing out the buildings. They ask that students take the time to drink plenty of fluids, get rest, and take care of themselves.

School will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.