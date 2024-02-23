Skip to Content
Rexburg’s Crispy Cone ice cream shop in the spotlight again on Shark Tank

Crispy Cone owners Jeremy Carlson and his wife Kaitlyn Carlson.
today at 4:41 PM
Published 4:56 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A Rexburg business will once again be in the spotlight on the ABC TV show ‘Shark Tank.’

The owners of 'Crispy Cones' appeared on the television show last year and gained a deal with Barbara Corcoran. Since then they’re on track to open twenty new locations across the U.S.

Shark Tank will spotlight the business on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, with an update on their progress. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Local News 8.

Crispy Cones are European-inspired fresh pastry dough cones, grilled rotisserie-style and covered with cinnamon, sugar, or crushed Oreos, they said. The cone is filled with your choice of spread, gourmet soft-serve ice cream, fruit, and a variety of delicious toppings.

