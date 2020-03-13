Judge disqualified from Lori Vallow Daybell case, preliminary hearing moved to May

Rexburg Missing Children

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - During Friday's hearing, Magistrate Judge Farren Eddins granted the stipulation filed to reschedule Lori Vallow Daybell’s preliminary hearing for May 7 and May 8.

Judge Eddins disqualified himself without cause from the case, and a new judge will be set before the preliminary hearing.

On the teleconference call, Vallow Daybell's attorney Brian Webb mentioned he plans to file a motion to withdraw from the case.

