Press conference regarding missing Rexburg Children set for Tuesday night

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Rexburg Police Department will be conducting a press conference Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in regards to the missing children’s case of Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow.

Chad Daybell, 51, was booked into the Fremont County Jail on a felony charge of destruction or concealment of evidence Tuesday evening.

No bond has been set.

Rexburg Assistant Chief Gary Hagen announced Tuesday investigators have recovered what is believed to be unidentified human remains on Chad Daybell's property in the 200 block of North 1900 East in Fremont County.

The remains have not been identified at this time.

Chad Daybell, who recently married the children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, has been taking into custody for questioning. His attorney, Mark Means, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rexburg police, along with investigators from the FBI and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, were searching Chad Daybell's home for the second time. The search warrant is sealed, and Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagan said in a statement he couldn't reveal details other than to say the search was linked to the disappearance of the children.

investigators are continuing to pursue the propery for any other information related to the case.

Police are not going to answer questions as the investiagtion continues.

Lori Daybell is awaiting trial on charges of child abandonment and obstructing the investigation and has pleaded not guilty. The Idaho attorney general's office announced this year it was investigating Chad Daybell in the death of his wife at the time, Tammy Daybell.

The complicated case began last summer when Lori Daybell's ex-husband Charles Vallow was shot to death by her brother, Alex Cox, in Phoenix. At the time, Cox said the shooting was in self-defense. Charles and Lori Vallow had been estranged, and in divorce documents Charles Vallow claimed Lori believed she had become a god-like figure who was responsible for ushering in the biblical end times. Cox died in December of an apparent blood clot in his lung.

Shortly after Charles Vallow's death, Lori and her children moved to Idaho. Tylee was last seen in September headed into Yellowstone National Park with her mom and other family for a day trip, and JJ was last seen by school officials several days later.

Police began investigating the children's whereabouts after relatives raised concerns. Investigators have said both Chad and Lori Daybell claimed the children were staying with friends.

Tammy Daybell died in her sleep last October of what her obituary said were natural causes. Authorities grew suspicious when Chad Daybell married Lori just two weeks later, and they had Tammy Daybell's body exhumed in December. The results of that autopsy have not been released.

Law enforcement officers first searched Chad Daybell's home on Jan. 3, removing more than 40 items including several pieces of computer equipment.

