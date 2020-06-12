Neighbors of Chad Daybell describe how the community has changed

Rexburg Missing Children

SALEM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - "I think maybe, since this thing happened or what's been going on. I think we've got a little more cautious about what we do, but before then, we'd enjoyed life, you know," said Chad Daybell's neighbor Boyd Price.

The front porch of Price's home sits facing the backyard area of Chad Daybell's home where police say they found the human remains.

Price grew up in Salem and has lived there for seventy years, he says it has always been a family community. Now, he says, many people take caution because they don't know what neighbors are thinking or believe.

"You're a little more cautious of what you're doing, or you say, you know, you don't want to offend anybody," Price said.

Since Daybell's arrest, the house was turned over back to the family. Several neighbors told us Daybell's daughter Emma and her husband have moved into the Daybell family home.

Currently Daybell sits behind bars at the Fremont County Jail under a one million dollar bond, should he ever post bail, many neighbors including Price who has grandchildren constantly running around, tell me things would get a lot different.

"If Chad Daybell does post bail eventually and comes back to live right there, would you feel a little bit more scared for your grandchildren?"

"Be a little more uncomfortable? Yes, I'm sorry," Price said.

Price says he believes Daybell's kids didn't know about what happened to Tylee and JJ and that although the area has gotten more cautious, they are still open to being their friendly neighbor.

"You know, they might feel like we're not but we as a community want to help them in what way we can," Price said.