Vallow-Daybell facing new Madison County charges

Rexburg Missing Children

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood has filed amended charges in Madison County against Lori Vallow-Daybell.



The misdemeanor counts relate to Vallow’s failure to physically produce her children, J.J. and Tylee, to the Rexburg Police Department or the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.



Those initial charges were dismissed after the children's bodies were recovered, but Wood filed three new counts Thursday.

The first alleges resisting and obstructing an officer by willfully delaying the November 2019 police investigation. It is punishable by up to 1 year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.



The second count accuses Vallow of resisting a police investigation by soliciting Melanie Gibb to provide false information to law enforcement during that investigation. The charge is punishable by up to 6 months in jail and up to a $500 fine.



The third count charges Vallow with contempt for refusing to physically produce her children as directed by the court last year. The charge is punishable by up to 6 months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.



No hearings have yet been scheduled on the new misdemeanor counts.

