Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing beings Monday

Rexburg Missing Children

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Chad Daybell is accused in Fremont County on four felony counts of conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence.

His preliminary hearing has been set for August 3 and August 4.

You can watch the hearing below beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

The state has issued subpoenas to three FBI agents to appear next Monday or Tuesday. They are Agent Gary Lyu, Special Agent Benjamin Dean and Special Agent Steven Daniels.

The state also issued a subpoena to Idaho State Police Forensic expert Rylene Nowlin.

Prosecutors say Daybell conspired with wife Lori Vallow-Daybell to keep hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan because they knew the remains would likely be used as evidence in a court case.

The children vanished in September and a search for them spanned months before their remains were found in June in Chad Daybell's backyard. It's not clear how the kids died or who caused their deaths.

Daybell has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bail.

Lori Vallow's preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 10 and 11. She is being held on $1,150,000 bail on charges in Fremont and Madison Counties.

