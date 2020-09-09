Lori Vallow Daybell arraignment set Thursday

Rexburg Missing Children

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Lori Vallow Daybell's arraignment before Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. in Fremont County District Court has been set for Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

You can watch the arraignment below.

She is currently being held on $1 million bond on two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children.

Chad Daybell, 52, late last year married Lori. He is charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan at his eastern Idaho home. Investigators found their remains during a search in June, months after the kids were last seen in September.

Daybell is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference on December 8, with a trial set for January 11.

