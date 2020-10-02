48 Hours Sneak Peek: The final days of JJ and Tylee

Rexburg Missing Children

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It's still one of the most talked-about missing person's cases in the country.

Two sweet-faced siblings, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow vanished without a trace from their home in Rexburg Idaho.

For six months, their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband Chad Daybell famously refused to answer the question on everyone’s mind: where are the children?

Sadly, we now know the answer - their remains were found in Chad Daybell’s back yard last June.

