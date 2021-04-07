Vallow/Daybell status conference set Wednesday

Rexburg Missing Children

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell have a status conference scheduled before Judge Steven Boyce Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Vallow-Daybell is currently being held on a $1 million bond on two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children.

Daybell is also being held on a $1 million bond and is charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan at his eastern Idaho home. Investigators found their remains during a search in June, months after the kids were last seen in September.

