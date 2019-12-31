Skip to Content
Idaho Medicaid expansion signups lower than expected so far

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Not nearly as many Idaho residents have signed up for Medicaid under the state's voter-approved expanded coverage compared to the number of those eligible.

About 52,000 people signed up through Monday out of an estimated 91,000 who meet requirements. Coverage starts Wednesday.

Enrollment is year-round, so state officials expect more people to sign up.

Voters authorized Medicaid expansion last year with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote after years of inaction by state lawmakers.

But lawmakers earlier this year added restrictions requiring five waivers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. None have been approved so far.

Associated Press

