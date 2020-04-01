Police seeing decline in activity while people stay at home

Top Stories

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There may be a silver lining (or a thin blue one) to the stay-at-home order.

The Chubbuck Police Department has noticed a significant drop in calls to dispatch. This week, the people of Chubbuck called police 22.7 percent less than the week before, according to Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson.

The Pocatello Police Department daily activity reports show a drop in arrests lately, with no arrests on Tuesday or Monday.

Police are still doing their jobs, but they appreciate the decline in calls, Guiberson said.

“That decrease in call volume has really been beneficial to us. You know, the less calls we’re responding to for service, the less likelihood there is for social contact and being in contact with people in the public. They’re allowing us to do our jobs as safely as they can,” he said.

The lack of activity goes to show people are staying home more, Guiberson said.

“They’re doing their part to stay at home and allow our officers to focus on immediate public needs. I think it’s just, again, a credit to people staying at home and they’re not out and about," he said.

Police are taking precautions when responding to calls, but are prioritizing public safety.