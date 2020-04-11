Man barricades himself from police in Ammon

Top Stories

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A man has barricaded himself in a home in Ammon.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Department has blocked traffic on Wanda Street

Bonneville County Sheriff's office said the incident started at around 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening at a location in Idaho Falls. The suspect left the scene of some type of an altercation and barricaded himself in a home on Wanda Street.

The SWAT team and a negotiations team is trying and get the man to come out peacefully.

Deputies say they have the home completely surrounded and there is no current danger to the public.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay out of the area.