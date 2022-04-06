Crash in Bannock County sends 2 to hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle injury crash northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 36 in Bannock County.

On Tuesday at approximately 11:56 p.m., a 45 year old male from San Luis Obisbo, California, was traveling south in the northbound lanes in a 2019 Volkswagen. Police reports the Volkswagen struck a small Toyota SUV being driven by a 21-year-old male from Rexburg. The Volkswagen then struck a Ford pickup driven by a 34-year-old male from Idaho Falls.

Air ambulance transported the driver of the Volkswagen to a local hospital, and a ground ambulance transported the driver of the Toyota SUV to a local hospital. The road was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours.

Idaho State Police continues to investigate the incident.