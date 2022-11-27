Teton pass to close overnight due to avalanche control

JACKSON, WYOMING---(KIFI) The Teton Pass is scheduled to close at 3 a.m. Monday morning as officials are taking precautions for potential avalanche concerns. According to a Wyoming Transportation Department press release, "Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard, may force an earlier closure." Officials are strongly encouraging drivers to avoid the area, and parking at Teton Pass is prohibited beginning at 8 p.m. tonight. Drivers who need to travel on highways and backcountry roads should plan ahead, or take alternate routs, according to the press release. More information about the road conditions at Teton Pass can be found at www.wyoroad.info.

