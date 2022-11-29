3 things to know this morning – November 29, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Idaho State University's head football coach Charlie Ragle has stepped down and is heading to Arizona State University. Ragle was the head coach for just one season in Pocatello where the Bengals went 1-10.

2. Local law enforcement is reminding us to drive safely in the snow and ice. Brake sooner than you would on dry roads, and leave early, so you can drive a little bit slower than normal.

3. The city of Idaho Falls is now issuing parking restrictions on residential streets to make room for trucks to plow. The plowing locations and times are on a schedule. You can find the schedule here.