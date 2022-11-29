College of Eastern Idaho joins University of Idaho in Candelight Vigil Wednesday night

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) and the Idaho Falls campuses of University of Idaho and Idaho State University invite the community to come together for a candlelight vigil this Wednesday, November 30th at 6:00 PM to honor the memory of the four University students tragically killed earlier this month: Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves.

The vigil will be held in CEI's cafeteria (Building 3; 1600 S 25th E) and will take place at the same time as the vigil being held at the University of Idaho's main campus in Moscow.

They are inviting anyone who would like to honor the memory of these victims and show support for their loved ones and the University of Idaho community to join together on Wednesday.

Additional information about ways to support the victims’ families and the University of Idaho campus community can be found at www.uidaho.edu/remember.