3 things to know this morning – December 2, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Multiple highways are closed this morning due to weather conditions. You can find the list here. Idaho Transportation Department asks all motorists to check Idaho 511 before leaving your house since these closures can change at any time.

2. All this snowfall does have one big advantage with it. Pebble Creek will be opening its Aspen Trail this weekend, which will be the earliest opening on record and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is opening its Aerial Tram and Marmot Lifts tomorrow.

3. Property taxes for Bannock County are coming due. On Monday the Treasurer's office sent them out to local residents. Those bills are due no later than 5pm Tuesday, Dec. 20 or late fees will be incurred.