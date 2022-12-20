Skip to Content
3 things to know this morning – December 20, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1.  Inkom's community has come together to help Fire Chief Johnny Ketner and his family after their home burned while they were out of town. The community has provided the family with housing, clothing, food, a Christmas tree, and replaced presents that were destroyed in the fire.

2.  The Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg has temporarily made their course into a winter park. People can cross country ski on trails, sled down hills, or use the outdoor skating rink.

3.  The Idaho National Laboratory is giving a free tour of the Experimental Breeder Reactor 1 from 10 am to 3 pm today. Transportation to the EBR-I will be given on a first-come first-served basis, starting at the Energy Innovation Lab at 775 Mk Simpson Boulevard in Idaho Falls at 9:15 am.

