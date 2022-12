Due to blowing and drifting snow conditions, the following schools will be closed today: Ashton Elementary, and North Fremont High, Jr. High, and Middle School.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - We have some school closures in Ashton today.

