3 things to know this morning – December 22, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Idaho Highway 34 from Soda Springs to the Wyoming State Line is currently closed, but could reopen later this morning. Also, schools in Mackay School District 182 will be closed today.

2. Idaho Falls School District 91 is looking for solutions after its most recent bond failed in November. The school board discussed the possibility of a split session schedule for Idaho Falls High School, but have decided to pursue other options for now. However, they might not have a choice in the future if the student population continues to grow or if the High School does not get a new building.

3. A new Amazon campaign aimed to tip delivery drivers doesn't work in our area so a neighborhood in Rexburg is showing their appreciation by leaving a sign on their door with a $5 tip, with some even leaving out snacks. If you would like to join in giving back to drivers in your neighborhood, you can find a copy of the sign here.