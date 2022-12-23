Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 1:54 AM
Published 7:08 AM

3 things to know this morning – December 23, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. If you are traveling through our regional airports over the next couple of days, be aware of possible flight cancellations due to an Arctic Freeze affecting most of the United States.

2. Drivers traveling between Blackfoot and Pocatello, and Pocatello and American Falls need to be cautious of wildlife near the roads. Over the last couple of weeks, large herds of elk and deer have migrated onto the Shoshone Reservation, along with a number of moose.  

3. Several local cities have set up disposal sites where you can drop off your real Christmas tree after the holidays. Check your city's website for these locations and do not throw them in your normal garbage.

We wish you all a Merry Christmas!

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Zach Glancy

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content