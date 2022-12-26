Skip to Content
3 things to know this morning – December 26, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1.  Frozen water pipes have been a problem for some local people over the past week. The Idaho Falls Water Division suggests using a hairdryer or rags soaked in warm water to gradually warm frozen pipes. To prevent a freeze, you can occasionally turn on a faucet with a small stream of water or keep your sink cabinet doors open.

2.  The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed Chronic Wasting Disease in Elk Hunt Area 127. Area 127 is in the Lander region and overlaps Deer Hunt Areas 157 and 171. Hunters should not consume any animal that is obviously sick or tests positive for the disease.

3. The Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation donated a total of $40,000 to four local school districts to cover growing debt from students who can't afford to pay for school lunches.

