3 things to know this morning – December 28, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The Shelley Police Department is looking for whoever vandalized Hobbs Middle School sometime over this past week. Someone cracked the glass on a window with what police are suspecting to be a BB or pellet gun.

2. The city of Victor's Water Service is planning to shut off the water this morning at 8 am to residents on Aspen and Agate. Crews will be repairing the water lines and will turn the water back on as soon as they are done.

3. Mark Weber has been hired as Idaho State University's new Offensive Line Football coach. He was previously coaching at Washington State and has worked at BYU, Utah State, Hawaii, and UCLA. He was also on ISU's 1981 National Championship team.