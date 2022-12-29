3 things to know this morning – December 29, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Chad Daybell’s attorney has filed a motion to delay the upcoming trial again. They argue that they need more time to analyze the evidence to make a jury questionnaire in order to find an impartial jury.

2. Madison County authorities are warning residents of a tax scam in the mail. The letter claims the person owes Madison County $10,000 in taxes. This is not a legitimate notice. Call the Assessor's office before you respond or pay anything.

3. Elite Clinical Trials in Blackfoot is looking for participants to help with their take-home strep throat test. If you are experiencing strep throat symptoms, you can pick up a kit and submit your results. These could help get the test authorized to be sold at local pharmacies.