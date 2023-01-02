Skip to Content
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of the 4 University of Idaho students, was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania Friday morning. He's set to face a judge in Pennsylvania tomorrow and is hoping to be quickly extradited to Idaho after that.

2.  Another mountain lion was seen in Pocatello over the weekend. It was spotted in the backyard of a home in the neighborhood between Olympus and Lower Bench. If you notice one, contact your police department and do not approach the animal.

3.  December's weather saw an unusually large number of slide off accidents. Tire experts suggest getting actual winter tires to help prevent sliding since "All Weather" tires are not made for extreme conditions.

Zach Glancy

