today at 1:54 AM
Published 7:04 AM

3 things to know this morning – December 3, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The man accused of stabbing the 4 University of Idaho students to death is expected to waive his extradition rights during a court hearing in Pennsylvania today. Police were able to link Bryan Kohberger to the crime in part by running DNA from the crime scene. The motive and how the suspect knew the victims is still a mystery.

2. Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will host an evening of avalanche awareness, safety, and education this week. The event is free and will be at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls on January 5th from 7 to 10 pm.

3. The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is hosting a virtual forum tonight called a “2023 Idaho Legislature Preview." From 7 to 8:30 pm,  Idaho District 28 and 29 legislators will present topics expected to be discussed during this year's state session.

Zach Glancy

