3 things to know this morning – January 6, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Idaho Falls is currently under a boil order for everyone north of Sunnyside Road due to a drop in water pressure, which increases the chances for water to contain disease-causing organisms. If you live in the designated area, boil your water for at least 1 full minute before consuming it.

2. Bryan Kohberger appeared in Idaho court yesterday. According to the affidavit, one of the surviving roommates saw a masked man dressed in black in the house. Kohberger's family also matched DNA on a tan leather knife sheath found next to two of the victims.

3. The Idaho Supreme Court tosses out Planned Parenthood's challenge to the state's abortion laws. The justices ruled that Idaho's constitution does not implicitly preserve abortion as a fundamental right.