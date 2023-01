We will update this article if we receive more throughout the morning.

Oneida School District 351, Marsh Valley School District 21, and Grace School District 148 will be closed today due to weather conditions.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - We have a few school closures this morning.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.