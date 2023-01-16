Driggs set to embrace snow art

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - Monday, Jan. 16 marks the start of the 11th annual Driggs Snowscapes. Sculptors will range from professionals from Idaho, Washington and Wyoming to amateurs from schools in the area.

Monday through Friday, Jan. 20 teams will be making their sculptors from the snow and ice.

The main event will be Saturday, Jan.21 as it all will wrap up with a block party celebrating the hard work of the artists and the winter fun to be had. The sculptors can be found along Driggs' Main Street starting at 60 South Main Street.

More than nine sculpting teams are set to participate in carving more than 30 tons of snow and ice.

For more information you can visit the website here.