3 things to know this morning – January 17, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Idaho Governor Brad Little was in Idaho Falls yesterday pushing his legislative agenda for the year. He says more funding for education is his top priority. The Governor hopes that increased funding in education could also help lower Idaho property taxes.

2. The city of Idaho Falls is re-issuing parking restrictions so plows can clean up the recent snowfall. Any cars parked on city streets could be ticketed or relocated in accordance with the city ordinance. You are also asked to clear your sidewalks of snow and ice.

3. The Eleventh Annual Driggs Snowscapes Competition is underway. Nine teams are competing to create their best snow sculpture. People are encouraged to come out Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm and vote for their favorites.