3 things to know this morning – January 18, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper will give her State of the City Address later today at 11:30 am at the Holiday Inn and Suites. If you can't make it in person you can also watch a live stream on the City of Idaho Falls’ social media pages.

2. The Greater Idaho Falls Transit or 'GIFT' is exceeding expectations after its first 7 months. They are looking for as much feedback as possible and plan to launch an emailed survey soon. Talks are also underway to potentially expand into Ammon, but nothing has been decided yet.

3. The 55th Annual Idaho Potato Conference and Eastern Idaho Ag Expo is underway at Idaho State University. It features more than seventy different agricultural vendors and service providers for everything a local farmer needs.