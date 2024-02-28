House passes bill criminalizing pornographic AI images of people

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A bill criminalizing sexually explicit Artificial Intelligence images of real people is now heading to the Idaho Senate.

House Bill 575 makes it a crime for anyone to produce any sexually explicit video or image using AI With the intent to harm someone. It would also make it a crime to threaten to produce any pornographic AI content for money.

The bill is co-sponsored by Blackfoot Rep. Julianne Young, along with Rep. John Gannon of Boise.

Both testified about the harm it can cause to families during Tuesday's hearing.

“It gives protection to all Idahoans from disguising harassment," Gannon said. "This conduct is not free speech, this is an invasion of privacy, and it interferes with the lives of those who are victims.”

If House Bill 575 becomes state law, the first offense would result as a misdemeanor, and the second offense, within five years, is a felony.

The House voted unanimously, to pass the bipartisan bill.

It now heads to the Senate.