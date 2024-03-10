Annual “Fur Ball” brings in over $100,000 dollars for the Snake River Animal Shelter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- For the past 15 years the Snake River Animal Shelter has held a fundraiser to raise funds to help them in the cause to make sure they can be ready to take care of all of the animals that come into their care.

This year the theme for the "Fur Ball" was Outer Space guests were encouraged to dress up as characters from outer space. The event was able to raise over $100,000 dollars for the animal shelter.

Michele Ziel-Dingman the executive director of the Snake River Animal Shelter shared how that many will go a long way for the shelter this year.

"There were some days in the past few weeks that we took in over nine animals a day. And the amount of time and effort it takes to set up new habitats for that many animals is very overwhelming. But because of the support of our community, I know that we have the resources and staff to take care of them, but make no mistake, every shelter needs your help right now, including us," Ziel-Dingman said.

Ziel-Dingman was grateful for the community help as they will be able to help every animal that comes into their care.

"We need to ensure that our door opens and that the community knows that we're here for them," Ziel-Dingman said.

Some of the participants at the event shared they were having a great time adn the cause was more than worth it coming to the event.

"I'm having a blast. I love to come to this event every year. It's it's. It's very dear to my heart. I have my um two pups, one's past, but they do such great things for the community and the animals. I love this particular event because everyone comes in and is super fun," Yvonne Brown said.

Brown shared that she has been coming to event every year since it began, and keeps coming to it becasue she likes supporting the animal shelter.

"I feel like they're extremely careful with who they adopt out to. They have a wonderful facility there," Brown siad.

Shania Jensen shared that the event is a lot of fun.

"It's an amazing event. And so part of the fun is people coming dressed up. It's like the people are the decor and it's just exciting to see everybody's just come together for such a good cause," Jensen said.

She said that the animal shelter has a lot of projects going on right now and they need the support the community.