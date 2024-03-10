Reed’s Dairy leases a new warehouse in the Idaho Falls area

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- In the months since the tragic fire destroyed their previous warehouse, Reed's Dairy has needed a new location to keep production going.

"Right now, we're making ice cream and Rexburg and we have ice cream stored in freezers a couple of different places, and we have milk and other places," Alan Reed the president of the diary said.

Reed says that while a new building for their warehouse is on the horizon it's still a couple of years away making the need for that central location all more needed, but with the location they have recently secured that need is on the way to be fulfilled.

"We're anxious to finish all the construction, have our cooler and freezer operating, and be making ice cream over here...And so to have one central place where all our trucks can come into where we have the freezer and we got right there with the ice cream making is going to be is going to really help us out logistically to be a lot more efficient and have a central location for us," Reed said.

They are currently building the freezer where they will make and store their ice cream. They are also building the milk cooler.

But while they are forging ahead it did take a while to get here.

"It's hard to find both enough power and the docks that we need. We just searched and searched after the fire trying to find some place. And we're really fortunate that this one is available and we can get in here," Reed said.

The new warehouse building is still a couple years away but things are progressing.

"The new building we're working on architectural plans right now, we're hoping to have those done in a couple of weeks and we hope to have the building here towards the end of May, June, sometime. We know how construction goes, that you have a day that easily extends out a ways, but we're still hopeful to be able to start building that building later this summer and get it up," Reed said.