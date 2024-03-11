D91 seeks public opinion to address the school district’s budget

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls School District 91 is looking for public input to address its budget.

On Monday, March 11, the district is hosting a meeting for teachers staff, parents, and patrons to voice their opinions. The meeting will begin with a short overview of the district’s budget. After the overview, you can work with a group to make recommendations for spending reductions and district priorities.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Taylorview Middle School cafeteria. The district will host another meeting on March 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Skyline High School cafeteria.

If you can't attend in person you can provide your input via Thought Exchange, a digital input platform you can use from any device. The link will be available starting March 25