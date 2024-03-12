Bill to expand birth control access in Idaho heads to Governor Little’s desk

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A new bill expanding birth control access in Idaho is one signature away from becoming state law.

By just one vote, Senate Bill 1234, passed the Idaho House Representatives yesterday. Under the new bill insurance companies in Idaho will be required to cover up to six months of birth control, instead of 1one to three months.

Those who voted against the bill say that putting requirements on insurance companies is not something the government should be doing.

"People think birth control so safe and efficient and great," Rep. Dor Healey said. "There's a lot of concern about birth control actually,"There are so many things we need to do as legislatures, but not tell people they need 6 months' worth of medication unless we do it for all medications"

However, those in favor of the bill say it will help women have longer supplies of birth control and save money.

"There's a lot of women who live out of the rural districts and this would be a great help because it can go through the mail it can be mailed to them," Rep. Lori McCann said.

The bill now heads to Gov. Brad Little’s desk.

The governor has yet to make a statement if he will sign or veto the bill.