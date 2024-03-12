Changes coming to GIFT pricing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Since June of 2022, 160,000 people have gotten rides from the Greater Idaho Falls Transit (GIFT) department. Now some changes will be coming to the service's pricing, with some good news for seniors.

Starting March 15th, on-demand rides (rides that are not pre-scheduled) will be $4. Starting April 1st, scheduled rides will be $6.

The reason for the change is to try to diversify the pricing to make the service more available for people, says Kade Marquez, Transit Coordinator for GIFT.

"In theory, what that will do is open up more available scheduled appointments for those people that need that, and also [make] more availability in general in the entire system. So those people that don't need a scheduled appointment can take advantage of a lower price on-demand ride, which we can achieve more of," Marquez said.

Seniors over 60 will be able to ride for free from March 15-June 30th. Marquez is hopeful GIFT will be able to continue the free seniors program.

"We will see funding dependent if we can continue the program to maintain free rides for seniors. We're hopeful that we can improve the need and get the budget through to EICAP to continue that program," said Marquez.

GIFT's hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Saturday hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Marquez also encourages people to try out the after-hours GIFT.

"We still have an after-hours service on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday nights between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., where everybody pays $10 for a ride. And all of those programs have been very successful," says Marquez.