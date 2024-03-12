Library materials bill revived by the Idaho House of Representatives

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Libraries could soon face legal issues if a new Idaho bill is passed.

Idaho lawmakers are trying to pass an amended version of House Bill 384, which allows people to take legal action against libraries that violate this bill.

This comes just weeks after the bill failed in the Idaho Senate. But now an amended version of the bill is moving forward in the Idaho House of Representatives.

Under the bill, children or their parents can file a legal claim against a public or school library if they deem the material harmful to minors. It also gives the library the chance to remove the book into a designated section or risk having to pay a $250 fine to the child or their parents.

Several people came out to testify against the bill. Many claim this is a decision that shouldn't be up to other people. Including Bishop Kelly High School sophomore Abigail Wallace who says this bill could be devastating to young readers.

"I don't want to grow up in a Boise where I don't have access to certain content because it makes some people uncomfortable," Wallace said. "As a community, we have to have the courage to have discussions about things that make us uncomfortable rather than just dispose of these books or have them moved."

Parents and former librarians also turned up to voice their concerns about the bill.

"Every parent should have the opportunity and responsibility to decide what library material they have access to," Ron Pisaneschi, Boise Public Library Board of Directors member said. "It shouldn't be the role of another parent to decide what book is appropriate or inappropriate for my child."

"The broad brush and it is a broad brush, of 384 could potentially deny access to hundreds of excellent age-appropriate books," Rebecca Proctor, a former librarian said.

After almost an hour of testimony, bill sponsor Representative Jaron Crane addressed the room. Saying there is no book banning in the bill.

"There's nothing in here that says they can't have the material," Crane said. "What it does say is that it's going to be relocated,

"So that should be something that everyone can agree upon... we're just not going to have it right here front and center for the kids to see."

Following testimony, the Idaho House State Affairs Committee advanced the amended version of House Bill 384.

It now has to go through two readings before moving to a full-house debate.



