The City of Pocatello seeks to raise awareness of Child abuse during National Child Abuse Awareness Month

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-National Child Abuse Awareness Month is in April, and the city of Pocatello is doing its part in trying to raise awareness on the subject. They held a family fun event at the Museum of Clean to try and encourage people to learn more about what organizations are there to help out.

"We just need to be aware of it and we need to be supportive as a community. We have a ton of different organizations that are very supportive of keeping families together and preventing abuse, physical, mental, or sexual, you name it. All the abuse is out there. Some organizations can help prevent that," Mayor Brian Blad the mayor of Pocatello said.

Along with the county commissioners and the mayor of Chubbuck, Mayor Blad called people to action at Saturday's event.

"Call upon our citizens, community agencies, faith groups, medical facilities, and businesses to join in dedicating their energies and cherishing our children and helping them grow and develop free from victimization so that they may mature into successful adults. Their success is our success," Mayor Blad read from a joint proclamation.

He says, believe it or not, child abuse may be closer to you than you think.

"People don't think that child abuse happens in our great city or wherever they live. They don't believe it. It happens here. It definitely happens all over the country. And in any city in town, any part of the county, child abuse is happening. And unfortunately, it's a reality of life," Mayor Blad said.

Chairman of the Bannock County Commissioners Ernie Moser shares that little blue pinwheels will be placed around town. He says the hope is that it gets people talking.

"You'll see the little blue pinwheels around town and people say, well, what what are they for? Well, it's to represent this whole group. All these tables, all these organizations. They want to come in and put it out there that we have people here to help and prevent child abuse," Moser said.

He added that prevention can start at home as well.

"Without the help of parents, neighbors, teachers, religious leaders. I mean, that's where it comes out in the open. And so we got to talk about it. And that's the way we'll be able to prevent it," Moser said.

Parents I spoke with also shared that the safety of kids is paramount to them.

"Safety of Kids is Number one to me. Especially as I have so many," Ace Bennett said.

"I definitely think it's so important. We want to help prevent that as much as possible and teach her to help other kids and be aware of things that are going on in the community," Jenna Fuller said.

These parents also shared how they might approach the subject of child abuse with their own children.

"Teaching her the signs even from such a young age that it does happen and to let her know that we need to let safe adults know that if you see that happen to a friend or something, that that you need to make other people aware," Fuller said.

"First thing I would try is to get enforcements involved, there should be something for them to look into," Bennett said.

Moser and Mayor Blad shared with me that prevention starts with everyone, saying we all have a part to play in helping each child be safe throughout their childhood.