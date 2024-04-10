Handcuffed woman shoots home invader, Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney says

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- There are new details in the case of an 85-year-old woman shooting and killing a time invader on March 13. Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley sent a press release to Local News 8.

This incident review concerns the home invasion and homicide of Derek Condon on March 13, according to the Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney.

1) Based on the information contained in the reports, video, photographs, search warrants,

and witness statements; whether Christine Jenneiahn committed an act of justifiable

homicide under Idaho Code section 18-4009



This incident took place in the early morning hours on March 13, 2024 at approximately

2:00 am. The summary of facts presented here comes largely from Christine’s own statements

which were corroborated through subsequent investigation.



Eighty-five-year-old Christine Jenneiahn was asleep in her home in Bingham County

Idaho. The only other person lawfully in her home that morning was her disabled son David

Jenneiahn. Christine stated she was woken up by an unknown man, later identified as Derek

Condon, who was dressed in a military jacket, black ski mask, and pointing a gun and flashlight

at her. Condon then placed Christine in handcuffs and took her into the living room of her house.

Subsequent investigation indicates a strong likelihood that Condon struck Christine in the head

as she lay in her bed, as there was blood on the pillow and floor in her room where she had been

sleeping. She also reported he had hit her in the head at some point during the incident but was

unsure of exactly when that took place. After taking Christine at gunpoint into the living room,

Condon handcuffed her to a wooden chair. Condon then asked her where the valuables were kept

in the home, and placed his pistol against her head after she told him she didn’t have much. After

telling Condon that there were two safes downstairs in the home he left her handcuffed in the living room and went down stairs multiple times and rummaged through several rooms in the

house. At some point he discovered that Christine’s son was also in the home and became angry

with Christine for not telling him. He also made numerous threats to Christine telling her that he

would kill her. At one point while Condon was downstairs, Christine drug the chair she was

handcuffed to into her bedroom, and retrieved her 357 magnum revolver from under her pillow.

She then went back into the living room and hid the revolver between the arm rest and cushion of

a couch next to where she was seated and waited to see what Condon did next.



Christine’s memory of exactly what occurred next remains somewhat unclear. She stated

that at some point Condon came back into the living room and threatened to kill her as he

continued to rummage through her home and burglarize it. She ultimately made the decision that

it was “now or never” and drew her concealed 357 magnum and engaged Condon striking him

with both her shots. Condon returned fire and emptied a 9mm pistol into Christine striking her

multiple times in her abdomen, leg, arm, and chest. Condon then went into the adjoining kitchen

where he died from his wounds. Christine fell to the floor still handcuffed in the living room

where she remained for approximately 10 hours. She was ultimately able to call 911 after her

son came upstairs later in the morning and gave her a phone so she could call 911. Deputies

responded immediately at approximately 12:17 and provided lifesaving measures to her.

Later investigation revealed a broken window in the back of the home and a screwdriver

next to the door where Condon made entrance to the home. In addition, Condon’s car was

located near Christine’s home with one set of footprints leading from the car in that direction.

Condon had on his person a lock pick set, his car key, a handcuff key, and a bag containing items

he had stolen from the residence.



2) The law in Idaho regarding self defense is clear under Idaho Code section 19-202A. “No

person in this state shall be placed in legal jeopardy of any kind whatsoever for protecting

himself . . . .” In addition, an individual acting in self defense is not required to “wait until he or

she ascertains whether the danger is apparent or real,” and “need not retreat from any place that

person has a right to be.” “A person may stand his ground and defend himself or another person

by the use of all force and means which would appear to be necessary to a reasonable person in a

similar situation and with similar knowledge without the benefit of hindsight.”

Furthermore, Idaho code 18-4009 sets forth the instances wherein homicide is justifiable.

Sections (a), (b), and (c) all appear to be met in this case. Subsection (a) allows for justifiable

homicide “[w]hen resisting any attempt to murder any person . . . or to do some great bodily

injury upon any person. Subsection (b) states that homicide is justifiable “in defense of

habitation . . . against one who manifestly intends or endeavors, by violence or surprise, to

commit a felony . . . .” Finally subsection (c) states that homicide is justifiable “[w]hen

committed in the lawful defense of such person, or of a wife or husband, parent, child, master,

mistress or servant of such person, when there is reasonable ground to apprehend a design to

commit a felony or to do some great bodily injury, and imminent danger of such design being

accomplished.”

3)This case presents an easy analysis of self-defense and justifiable homicide. It also

presents one of the most heroic acts of self-preservation I have heard of. Condon was still in the

act of his violent home invasion when Christine chose to engage him with deadly force. He had

told Christine that he would kill her multiple times. He had broken into her home in the middle

of the night, handcuffed her to a chair, and struck her with his firearm. Her disabled son was

downstairs in his room. She is also 85 years old. Any reasonable person would believe it

necessary to defend themselves or their disabled child under such circumstances. That Christine

survived this encounter is truly incredible. Her grit, determination, and will to live appear to be

what saved her that night. Absent a clear attempt by Condon to retreat from the residence or

surrender, which based on the evidence clearly did not occur, Christine was justified in taking

any and all means necessary to defend herself and her son that night. Had Derek Condon

survived I would be charging him with multiple felonies including attempted murder,

kidnapping, burglary, aggravated battery, and grand theft. I find that Christine acted in justifiable

self-defense and that Cordon’s death was justifiable homicide pursuant to Idaho law.