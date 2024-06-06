Teton Pass closed due to large cracks in road

Skip to Content
A crack found Thursday morning in the road over the Teton Pass
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed WYO 22, Teton Pass, due to road damage.  Crews were notified that the road has faulted, creating a large crack across both lanes of travel.  The crack across the lanes has dropped vertically roughly 8 inches in some places, causing unsafe driving conditions. 

Maintenance crews are working to provide a temporary patch and WYDOT’s geology department has been notified to investigate the cause and recommend remedial action.  There is no current estimated time of opening, but crews will be working to open the road as soon as possible.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to avoid the area if possible and to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures.  To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html

