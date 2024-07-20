Missing 10-year-old boy has been found safe

UPDATE: 11:14 P.M. Dante has been found and is safe. Thank you to observant community members who helped spot Dante and reported the information to dispatch, so our officers could collect him and bring him safely home.

Thank you everyone for your help getting the word out.

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI)-The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy named Dante, who has developmental disabilities. He is missing from the area of Hoopes and 12th.



Dante is a white male, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, gray shirt with and Under Armour logo, and flip flops.



Any one who has seen Dante since in the past hour or who is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to call IFPD dispatch at 208-529-1200.