Seven firefighters battle structure fire in Tetonia

Teton County Fire and Rescue
October 20, 2024 11:08 AM
TETONIA-Firefighters from the Teton County Fire and Rescue battled a structure fire last night in Tetonia near 2nd St and Leigh Ave.

According to the Teton County Fire and Rescue, crews worked through the night to fully contain and extinguish the fire.

One fire fighter suffered minor injuries while responding.

"This fire was managed by a total of “seven” firefighters. The National Fire Protection Association recommends 16-17 personnel," Teton County Fire and Rescue said. "We are very proud of the significant workload placed on our limited staffing."

The blaze is still under investigation.

