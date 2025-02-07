Skip to Content
Friday School canceled for Butte County School District

Published 5:05 AM

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) - Butte County School District has canceled Friday School this week due to snow and wind conditions.

We'll keep you updated with any other school closures in our area.

