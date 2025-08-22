Skip to Content
“Swatting” Call: False hostage report prompts major police response in Rexburg

Rexburg Police Department
today at 5:38 PM
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A prank 911 call led to a significant police response in a Rexburg neighborhood this afternoon. According to Rexburg Police, its officers were dispatched to a home in the Henderson Subdivision near Park Street after receiving a report of a hostage situation.

After arriving and securing the area, officers determined the call was a hoax, commonly known as "swatting." This dangerous prank involves a false report to emergency services with the intent of sending a large number of law enforcement officers, often including a SWAT team, to a specific address.

"The area is safe and there is no threat to the public," the Rexburg Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

The post did not name the individual who made the false report or comment on any potential charges/arrests. However, under Idaho law, a fake 911 call is a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

